‘Don’t Stress Yourself Out. You Have Time’: Eve On Women Having Children Over 40

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Eve is happy to have had children later in life and encourages other women to pace themselves and live on their own terms. The Philly-born rapper said as much during a new interview with BBC radio.

“I have a lot of things that I think I would have definitely unintentionally passed on because I believe in that familial breaking of things,” Eve said while sitting in a crisp white button-down shirt with brown and blonde micro braids. “I do believe in all that, and I feel that I needed to shed some things before I had a kid.”

While a “bonus mom” to her husband, Maximillion‘s four children, Eve didn’t have her own until age 43. In February 2022, she and her husband welcomed a healthy baby boy, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

“Words can’t describe this feeling,” Eve captioned her Instagram post announcing her new baby.

Like many new moms, Eve has posted pictures of her baby and celebrated his growth whenever possible. Mommyhood looks good on the former The Talk host. Her natural glow when pictured with her “bestie” is infectious.

Eve hopes her story can encourage women who may feel rushed to make life changes.

After explaining why motherhood at an older age worked for her, Eve said she hoped her story encouraged others. “It also gives a lot of people hope,” said BBC host Michelle Visage. “Absolutely,” Eve immediately responded.

“When I talk to some of my friends that you know are mid-30s, they have frozen their eggs and things. I’m like, ‘Don’t stress yourself out.’ ‘Do not stress yourself. You are good. You have time.’ They make us feel like hurry up. ‘Why are you not married? Why you ain’t got no kids yet?” Eve said.

“I have patience as well. I’m not chasing nothing,” Eve added confirming the importance of her choice.

Throughout the rest of the interview, Eve gets candid about growing up in West Philly, how she got started with Ruff Ryders, living her best life, and adjusting to marriage in an interracial relationship.

“When we first got together, we got a lot of horrible messages,” Eve described dating her husband. “It was bad for, like, the first year and a half. And then it was also, you know, I come from hip hop, so a lot of the dudes that knew me were like, ‘Don’t marry that white boy.’ ‘Don’t marry that white boy.’ And I’m like, ‘Why not, like who cares.'”

Eve joked that she initially didn’t see a future with her now husband and his large family. But Eve’s feelings soon changed. “I truly fell in love with those kids,” Eve said. “I truly fell in love with him and those kids.”

Whether Eve is spitting on a mic, slaying on a runway, or appearing on screen, we love how she always shows up real, empowering, and beautiful.

Listen to the full interview here.

RELATED