Beyoncé Gives 2024 Barbie Vibes In A Missoni Dress And Valentino Platforms

Hi (Beyoncé) Barbie!

Beyoncé has reintroduced Barbiecore as a major fashion trend for 2024. The “Renaissance World Tour” film producer rocked a pink and red Barbie-inspired dress while attending LeBron James’ star-studded birthday party this week. Pairing the dress with her ash-blonde wavy tresses, Beyoncé puts Barbie back in the rotation for the new year. Scroll for more details.

Beyoncé’s Barbie-inspired ‘fit is now on our 2024 mood board.

Beyoncé shared her look with fans in a carousel post featuring ten photos on Instagram. The party dump includes close-ups of her ash blonde tresses and glowing bronzer, full outfit pictures with her forever bae Jay Z, and outfit details such as a shiny diamond ring.

Beyoncé’s long-sleeve shimmery print dress is from Missoni and retails for $1,970. Her bubble gum pink platform Mary Janes are Valentino ($1,195), and her diamond ring is a stunner from Tiffany and Co. Her ring, not surprisingly, is the most expensive piece of her ‘fit.

Jay Z matched Beyoncé’s Barbie style in a monochromatic designer look. His fly ‘fit included a one-button, double-breasted light green jacket with a matching turtleneck and long pea coat.

Together, the power couple is ready to party – and slay. See Beyoncé’s flicks below.

Loving the look, fans, friends, and celebs couldn’t help but comment on the Barbie vibes. “Hi Barbie 😍,” commented supermodel Winnie Harlow. “This is what we want next 💅🏾,” joked media personality Gia Peppers after tagging Mattel.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are among several celebrities spotted at LeBron James’ Studio 84

Jay and Bey were among many other celebrities rumored to be ‘dressed for the disco’ at the star-studded birthday party for NBA star LeBron James. Other celebrities reportedly in attendance include Savannah James, Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart, Adele, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis, Don Cheadle, 2 Chainz, and Bronny James.

Pictures floating around social media of the event show ceilings filled with disco balls, bright lights, mirrors everywhere, and a gold sign that reads “Studio 84,” and guests in ’70s-themed outfits celebrating the Capricorn. See pics recently shared from Kevin Hart inside the event.

