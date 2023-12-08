Beyoncé’s New Platinum Blonde Hair Cut Gives Us Aaliyah Vibes

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce Knowles is known to set a trend or two. And this time, her platinum blonde hair is setting hair trends in more ways than one while making us miss the ’90s.

The Queen of the RENAISSANCE set the Internet on fire when she premiered her platinum blonde hair in celebration of RENAISSANCE: a film by Beyoncé. Yes, she has rocked blonde hair before. But this time seemed different for fans and critics who’ve argued in comments sections and X feeds about her lighting, hair choice and skin tone.

Blue Ivy’s mom is applying pressure and pushing the envelope with her hair and fashion choices. And if we know anything about the RENAISSANCE Mogul, her doing so is on brand – and on purpose.

BeyHive fans will tell you that nothing seems by chance when it comes to Beyoncé Giselle Knowles. She’s setting new trends – and we are taking notes.

Beyoncé slays the new Curve C haircut trend.

Our newest style note is Beyoncé’s take on the Curve C haircut trend. Beyoncé rocked the newest hair craze in a recent carousel post on Instagram.

The photoset features Queen Bey as the center of attention in a powder blue bedazzled pinstripe suit from Ermanno Scervino. The tailored suit screams RENAISSANCE Boss Opulence. She tops it off with a cream coat, silver and diamond-crusted jewelry, and a silver weave Bottega Veneta clutch.

What is making fans continue to go wild in the comments is Beyoncé’s return with platinum blonde hair in the Curve C trend. Parted down the middle, the Houston native’s hair is styled in a C formation layered cut, hugging her face from her chin down to below her collarbone. The ends of her hair are wispy and defined.

Beyoncé’s 319 million followers on Instagram can’t get enough of the look. The Dec. 7 post already has more than 2 million likes and 34,000 comments.

“The layers!!! The 613!!! Oh my gah,” writes one commenter under the new images. “She’s giving that 1997 press!! Yes!” said another. “You betta layer that hair cousin,” confirmed another.

What is the Curve C trend? Are the ’90s back?

Glamour magazine predicted the spread of the Curve C trend in January/February 2023. Journalist Elle Turner said the new trend was “literally everywhere” thanks to TikTok. Current celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Beiber and Laura Harrier have rocked Curve C.

Glamour describes it as “as close as you’ll ever come to a hug in a haircut.”

But at first glance, Beyoncé’s look also oozes ’90s vibes and smells like a fresh perm and doobie wrap. We can’t help but think of other iconic Black women we’ve seen slaying the luxurious layers before.

R&B legends like Aaliyah, Shanice and SWV donned the trend while belting out beautiful notes. And hip-hop icons such as Faith Evans and Mary J. Blige transformed the hip-hop game in versions of the layered cut.

As with many fashion and beauty trends, Black women started Curve C, transformed it and then brought it back again. We love to see it!

What do you think of Beyoncé’s curved cut?

