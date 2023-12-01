Beyoncé Surprises Fans With New Song ‘MY HOUSE’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé has dropped a new song to celebrate the release of her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. On Nov. 30, the Grammy Award-winning singer sent the Beyhive into a frenzy when she released her new song, “MY HOUSE,” on streaming platforms. Beyoncé’s “MY HOUSE” plays to her Houston roots.

The mother of three wanted to surprise fans with “a gift” during the opening weekend of the Renaissance film, according to Apple Music’s Instagram post Thursday.

In the energetic song, Bey oozes confidence and swag as she raps about her independence. “When I grow up, I’m gon’ buy me a (House) // Make love in the (House) // Stay up late in this (House) // Don’t give a (expletive) about my (House),” the star says on the horn-heavy EDM anthem.

The pop singer’s new song was produced by The-Dream, who “most recently collaborated on 10 out of the 16 tracks” on the Renaissance album, USA Today noted.

Released in July 2022, Beyoncé’s dance floor-inspired album celebrates queer culture and pays homage to Black LGBTQ icons that have shifted music. The project also celebrates the life of her late gay Uncle Jonny, who died of complications from AIDS.

“He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer wrote in a statement last year. “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

Listen to “My HOUSE” below. What do you think of the new tune?

Beyoncé dropped “MY HOUSE” on the same day of the London world premiere for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The “Single Ladies” hitmaker attended the event wearing a pearl-embroidered Balmain ensemble adorned with a massive blue jewel. Beyoncé, 42, paired the futuristic look with long black gloves, black pumps, and a platinum blonde hairstyle. Taylor Swift, Michelle Williams and Vivica A. Fox were some of the stars that attended the big premiere.

Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé is out now in select AMC theater locations across the US, Canada and Mexico. It will run for at least four weeks with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day, according to a press release. The film will take fans behind-the-scenes of the megastar’s sold-out international Renaissance World Tour.

