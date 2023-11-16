Black Makeup Artists Share Their Favorite Danessa Myricks Products

Danessa Myricks is a household name these days, but the beauty enthusiast has been a well-respected artist in the beauty industry for decades. Known for her “unconventional” techniques and one-of-a-kind makeup looks, Myricks is a beauty pioneer.
Before launching the Danessa Myricks Beauty brand in 2015, she led product development for KISS and Benefit Cosmetics. The Queens, New York native started her makeup kit with $200 and a dream. The self-taught makeup artist turned her passion into a brand name that buzzes through the industry. Danessa Myricks beauty products are praised as a must-have among Black makeup artists.
“I’ve been a fan of Danessa Myricks Beauty before she was Danessa Myricks Beauty and was known as “I Make You Beautiful,” reflects celebrity makeup artist Anaika J. MsCaskie. The brown beauty, who beats her face as flawlessly as she does her clients praised Danessa Myricks Beauty as a brand that should be in your makeup repertoire. “This brand is built on being innovative and as a pro makeup artist, having products in my kit that are multi-purpose is key.”
Keep scrolling to see the Danessa Myricks Beauty products these Black makeup artists swear by.
Anais J. McCaskie a.k.a @anaisjbeauty
One of my favorite products from the Danessa Myricks Beauty line is Color Fix. This little tube comes in well over 100 shades and textures. It is a 24-hour waterproof formula, that can be used anywhere on the face! I’ve used this product as eyeshadow, foundation, concealer, blush, on the brows, as lip liner, contour, bronzing, eyeliner, and root touch-up via airbrush. However your imagination flows, you’ll be able to find several uses for this product.Shop Now
Keanda Snagg a.k.a @Keys_rebelle
Source: Collette Bonaparte / @collettebonapartephotoDanessa Myricks Illuminating Veil in Goddess is one of my favorite products to use! It’s a long-wear cream highlighter which I love to use on the eyes, high planes of the cheeks, and the collarbone. I also love to mix it with my foundation. This gives me a glowy and bronzed effect.Shop Now
