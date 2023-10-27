Yung Miami Performed In A Body-Hugging Jean Paul Gaultier Jumpsuit

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is showing off her curves in a Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit. The Caresha Please podcast host rocked the form-fitting garb while performing with fellow City Girl group member JT, and she looked good!

Yung Miami in Jean Paul Gaultier

When it comes to putting looks on, Yung Miami doesn’t play. The femcee is known for rocking high-end outfits fresh off the runway. She recently linked up with her girl JT to spit a few bars and have fun while rocking a Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit that fit like a second skin. The nude and blue outfit featured a high neck, long sleeves, and a soleil tattoo print. It belled out at the ankle, covering her thong-sandal heels. The Miami native accessorized her look with a jet-black bust-down wig that hit at her derrière.

JT and Yung Miami have released their latest album, Raw, and are currently on their promotional tour for the EP. The group recently appeared on The Breakfast Club to discuss their latest project and other endeavors. During the interview, Yung Miami revealed that she was ready to settle into a monogamous relationship despite being known as Diddy’s boo. “I’m about to be 30. I got kids. My son needs a father figure. I need to settle down and show them like, I can’t be a City Girl forever,” remarked Yung Miami.

The mother of two also defended her BET Award for Best Hip Hop Platform. “As a Black woman, people are always discrediting us. Like, don’t discredit me. I work hard. I’m away from kids. I get up every morning. I put in the work. I deserve everything that’s coming to me. Don’t do that,” stated the artist.

To listen to the City Girl’s latest album, click here.

