Yung Miami Is Everything In A Monochromatic Two Piece Look

Yung Miami a.k.a Caresha was spotted on Instagram earlier this week absolutely serving in a monochromatic two piece look and we’re swooning!
The beauty shared the effortless look in a photo dump on Instagram as she posed for a few shots by the water at night, by the pool by day and of course, included a few car selfies to show off her style from all angles.
It’s official Yung Miami has done it again when it comes to giving us style goals and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down when it comes to serving LEWKS anytime soon!
What do you think about this look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?
DON’T MISS…
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket
Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Style Goals During NBA All Star Weekend
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Da Brat Announces Pregnancy
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 NAACP Image Awards
-
Nicki Minaj Turns Heads In Versace At Trinidad's Carnival
-
Black Love: 12 Sexy Black Celebrity Couples
-
Social Media Reacts To 'Bernie Mac Show' Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Sherri Shepherd Reflects On Winning An NAACP Image Award With Niecy Nash