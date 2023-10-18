Get The Look: Michelle Obama Rocks A $3500 Fall Fendi ‘Fit In New York

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this week, former First Lady Michelle Obama was spotted looking fly and fabulous in Fendi. She paired her fall fit with a beautiful braided, bubble-style ponytail. We stan for our forever First Lady of Fashion! See Mrs. Obama’s outfit and see details below.

Sasha and Malia’s mother is a trendsetter in her on right. But as the first Black First Lady, developing her personal style wasn’t always easy.

Michelle Obama is forever our First Lady of Fashion.

While in the White House, our FLOTUS faced criticized at every turn. Commentators freely discussed everything from her fit arms and choice to show them off to her flawless hair bounce and effortless tresses.

In the face of it all, the Chicago native thrived and managed to wear approachable fashion, Black designers, and preppy couture. She has continued these efforts – and gone even further – now outside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Mrs. Obama has publicly discussed her style transition and freedom. “Now that we’re out of the White House, not to be viewed, judged and parceled by every other person on the planet yeah it is — it’s better,” Michelle said during a Netflix documentary. (The documentary was taped during her Becoming book tour. Michelle donned a delicious silk wrap dress and iridescent boot on stage.)

Mrs. Obama discusses this even further in Becoming. She was often shocked by the attention her clothes received. “My pearls, my belts, my cardigans … all seemed to trigger a slew of opinions and instant feedback,” Obama wrote. Eventually, our FLOTUS used this attention to her advantage to redefine how the world looked at Black women, Black mothers, successful women leaders, and the like.

Michelle Obama rocks the perfect fall Fendi ‘fit.

Mrs. Obama’s recent fall outfit reflects the style we’ve come to know and love. Appearing in NYC as part of 92Y’s People Who Inspire Us series, Mrs. Obama wore an outfit perfect for corporate girlies returning to the office and others looking to stand out.

She donned a grey, blue, and white turtleneck and wide-leg pants. The pants featured a fun button front, and the top was ribbed.

Both items are from Fendi and retail at about $1700 each. Mrs. Obama topped off her professional, preppy slay with a hair design for the ‘gawds. Her sleek ponytail with bubble hair accents is everything.

Mrs. Obama’s hairstylist dropped a reel featuring the outfit. See it here and let us know what you think about our First Lady of Fashion.

