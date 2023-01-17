20 Times Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama Defined Style And Grace

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama is celebrating her 59th birthday today. Never in the 45 presidential terms have we ever been graced with such a beautiful, classy Flotus. Some have come close, but there has never been a woman that unifies the entire nation with such a positive attitude.

Michelle Obama’s style has always been so regal. During her tenure as First Lady, she used her platform to highlight designers of color. She had the power to have designers sell out of clothing because the public would go into a frenzy to purchase her latest outfit. Let’s not forget her ability to steal the show during those black-tie galas she would attend. Our Forever Flotus made glamour look effortless, from the hair on her head to the stilettos on her feet.

As we celebrate the 59 years Michelle Obama has walked the earth, we are going to revisit the 20 times she defined style and grace.