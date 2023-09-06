Beyoncé And Tia Mowry Share A ‘Sister, Sister Moment During Her Los Angeles ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Show

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé paid tribute to Tia Mowry during her Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour show, and our hearts are bursting behind this iconic moment.

Beyoncé and Tia Mowry Share A Sister, Sister Moment

Beyoncé’s final Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour stop at the SoFi Stadium has been the talk of the internet. The who’s who among celebrities came out to support Queen Bey, and of course, she gave the people their money’s worth. Tia Mowry attended the concert on Monday decked out in her finest metallic gear as she sat close enough to the stage for Beyoncé to spot her. While singing her love ballad “1+1,” Bey looked over and saw Mowry in the audience. The songstress excitedly greeted her by blowing the Sister, Sister star a kiss and then immediately creating an impromptu version of her song by adding Mowry’s ’90s single, “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!” by her girl group Voices.

Mowry took to her Instagram to commemorate this special tribute with a carousel of posts that consisted of a throwback picture of the actress posing with Destiny’s Child, snippets of the tribute and the concert, and videos and photographs of Mowry’s concert ensemble. In the caption, the mother of two gleamed about being at the Renaissance concert and about how much Beyoncé’s nod meant to her. “The highlight of the night was when she saw me in the crowd, and she gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ from when @tameramowrytwo and I were in the singing group, Voices! I was so touched by her gesture, and I still can’t believe that it truly happened! She’s a true icon, who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit 💗.”

We love that Beyoncé took a minute out of her set to acknowledge another fellow artist who, like Bey, has been going hard since the ’90s. The tribute was like Beyoncé saying, “I see you, sister!” We love this Back Girl support!

