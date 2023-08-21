Congratulations! Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Their Second Baby

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Our new nephew is here!

Rihanna has had her second baby with A$AP Rocky, according to TMZ reporting. The baby announcement comes after rumors that the Savage x Fenty creator had already given birth in early-to-mid August.

While we await official confirmation from Rihanna and A$AP on our nephew, we can’t help but be excited. After months of endless baby watch, epic maternity fashion, social commentary, and couple updates, we are all aunties.

TMZ has recently reported that the hip-hop royalty duo welcomed their second child on August 3 in California. The new addition is reportedly a baby boy whose first name starts with the letter “R.”

Our new nephew’s big brother’s name starts with R as well. RZA, A$AP and Rihanna’s first child, was reportedly born on May 13, 2022.

During Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna broke the news of her second pregnancy on the most-watched halftime performance of all time. She surprised the world with the cutest “guest appearance” on stage.

Rihanna’s Radiates As a New Mother

Rihanna has slayed motherhood while balancing her multi-hyphenate entertainment career and global beauty, fashion, and lingerie businesses. The super-mom mogul continues to grow and expand her influence and footprint while still taking time to be a mother and mate. (Some have reported that Ri Ri and her forever bae are secretly married, but this news has not been confirmed).

This year, the new mother shared adorable pictures of her first son, RZA, during Easter. Our hearts melted.

Rihanna has openly discussed the impact of motherhood on her and A$AP’s life. Rihanna gushed in a February/March 2023 cover story with British Vogue.

The “Umbrella” singer shared, “You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … because it doesn’t matter.”

The connection between mama Rihanna and RZA is contagious. We can’t wait to see more blossom with her growing family!

Congratulations to Rihanna, A$AP, and big brother RZA on the new bundle of joy!