Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors During Her Super Bowl LVII Performance

Rihanna took the stage at Super Bowl LVII, and she did not disappoint. Clad in a red monochrome look, the Bajan Billionaire took to the stage and belted out 20 years of music in a 13-minute set. From “Bitch Better Have my Money” to “Diamonds in the Sky,” she delivered a stellar performance of her chart-topping hits.

Bad Gal Rih Rih looked comfortable and chic in a custom Alaïa coat, Loewe jumpsuit, Messika jewelry, and Salmon Sport x MM6 sneakers.

The highly-anticipated performance was met with lots of buzz. As her dancers did their choreography around the singer, fans couldn’t help but notice a seemingly growing baby bump. Looks like Rihanna has broken the internet yet again.

Rihanna hasn’t confirmed baby number two, but fans are excited about the possibility and are praising the singer for her Half Time show.

Rihanna has taken to motherhood. While promoting her Savage X Fenty Show in November, the singer referred to the new experience as “trippy.”

“Motherhood is a whole other beast. Life starts over when you become a parent, it’s life that you’ve never known before,” she told Access Hollywood. “The beginning is like your tripping acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” she explained.

“You look at him and he’s yours but he’s a stranger and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world.

Pregnant or not, Rihanna did her thing! What do you think?

