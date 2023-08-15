Twitter Goes Up For Victoria Monét After The Release Of Her ‘On My Mama’ Visuals

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Victoria Monét released the highly anticipated On My Mama visuals to eager fans, reminding the rest of the world she is that girl! After only 12 hours, the On My Mama video is already trending at number seven on Youtube. The child.-directed nostalgic visuals begin with Victoria Monét rocking an ab-bearing red bralet, red fitted cap, and jeans while she smoothly grooves to the popular track that will appear on her debut album Jaguar II (Aug. 25). She’s giving old-school Ciara vibes and even her mother makes a cameo. Monét transitions into the next scene delivering dance moves choreographed by Sean Bankhead with her signature precision. The 30-year-old rising star continues to take us through various fashion eras and pop culture moments while hitting her two-step.

“ITS HERE!!! ON MY MAMA VIDEO OUT NOW!!! Biggest shout out to my team and to this SUPERSTAR CAST (how did we pull y’all aliens together)!! This one was made with pure love for what we do and that’s what got us here Sean..Ahsia…you’re NASTYYYYY!!! Child, thank you!! Read these credits dear God everyone involved is INSANELY GOOD!!! I have so much love and respect for each and every one of you!! I love you all and I thank you to the fullest,” she tweeted.

The release has Monet’s fans going up on Twitter with them commenting on how far the visual artist has grown by studying herself and being a student of the game.

In an interview with W Magazine, the mother, who gave birth in 2021, opened up about being called “underrated.” “The fact that fans say I’m underrated just means they see a lot more for me.”

She expounded on the thought in an interview with Elle,

“I do see, which I really enjoy and appreciate, people trying to promote me on their own and spread the word, because a lot of people seem very frustrated that I’m not as big as they feel that I should be,” she explained “So I’m like, well, thank you. I appreciate the people who are visionaries for me and they see beyond where I am, which is amazing. And they do their due diligence in trying to, like, market [me].”

According to Pitchfork, Victoria Monét embarks on her Jaguar II tour starting in North American shows in September and October, followed by a November 15 concert in London.

Watch the full video, below:

