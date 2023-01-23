Newsletter
HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Usher Dresses To Impress During Paris Fashion Week

Usher's style has come a long way since the 90s'.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 : Day Three

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

Usher has been sending fans and fashionistas reeling with his incredible Paris Fashion Week attire. The Grammy-award-winning singer appeared at several runway shows, dripped down in fresh gear.

Before heading into the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 19, Usher posed outside the venue wearing a head-to-toe ensemble from the French fashion house. The “Yeah!” hitmaker rocked a leather hat and a black oversized pea coat from the designer. Usher, 44, topped the look off with white shoes and a colorful Louis Vuitton charm belt.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 : Day Three

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

Usher debuts his bright orange hair

After the show, Usher rushed over to the Rick Owens fashion runway show, where he sent paparazzi and fans clamoring for a pic of his bright orange wavy hair. The R&B icon donned a monochrome ensemble from Owens’ 2023 collection and paired the fun look with matching shades.

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 : Day Three

Source: Claudio Lavenia / Getty

Last week, the R&B crooner was spotted wearing a fresh fit at Wales Bonner, a menswear brand that has become wildly popular for its soulful and clean tailoring. With his bright orange hair on full display, Usher sent heads turning in a crispy letterman jacket from the designer.  The “Nice & Slow” singer jazzed up the look with sunglasses and a pair of Adidas.

Wales Bonner : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

In a reel posted to Instagram on Jan. 23, Usher gave fans a peek at a few more unique ensembles he wore in honor of Paris Fashion Week. One video captured him donning a large Black crown with a colorful scarf.

Usher’s style has certainly come a long way. Remember when he used to wear those colorful kufi hats in the 90s’?

Outside of fashion, Usher has been busy in the music department. The star is gearing up to headline the Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas on May 6. The massive hip-hop and R&B festival will feature some of the biggest artists in the industry, including Mariah Carey, Nelly, and Missy Elliott. Over the summer, Usher dominated the stage at Dobly Live in Vegas during his monthly residency. The show brought out a star-studded list of attendees including Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, and Lori Harvey.

 

What do you think about Usher’s fashion week style? Tell us down below.

DON’T MISS…

Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up During The Quarantine

 

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter usher

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai

Champion Awards Foster Care Fridays Hosted By Marlo Hampton & Erica Thomas
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Marlo Hampton Shines In A LAPOINTE Pantsuit At The Champion Awards In Atlanta

Doja Cat wears Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Doja Cat Shuts Down The Schiaparelli Fashion Show Covered In Swarovski Crystals

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 : Day Three
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Usher Dresses To Impress During Paris Fashion Week

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close