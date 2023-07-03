Venus Williams Is Helping People Manage Their Mental Health With Free Therapy

How do you manage your mental health?

For me, it all starts with making my mental health a priority and recognizing that my mental health journey is ongoing. There will be ups and downs, but as long as I’m making the time to prioritize taking care of my mind and emotions, I know that I’m putting myself in the best position possible.

Part of making mental health a priority is destigmatizing the idea of seeking professional help, which is why I’m proud to be partnering with BetterHelp to give away up to $3 million dollars in free therapy. Everybody struggles with mental health challenges at some point in their lives, and there’s no shame in asking for help.

What are your selfcare non negotiables?

For me, everything starts with a good night’s sleep. For both body and mind, sleep is essential to my health and sets the tone for the rest of the day. And during the day, I need to be hydrated at all times, especially when I’m exercising, which is another non-negotiable. I always feel better when I’m active and engaged – whether that’s playing tennis, going to the gym, or taking my dog Harry for a walk.

Positive affirmations that keep you going?

It’s all about self-belief. If I don’t believe in myself and in my own abilities, how can I expect to succeed? How can I expect others to believe in me? It’s so important to be your own greatest advocate and cheerleader, reminding yourself that you are capable and strong. As an athlete, I’ve dealt with my share of losses, but I use each as an opportunity to learn. By believing in myself, I’m able to remain confident in my abilities and overcome obstacles.

More about your partnership with BetterHelp.

Working with BetterHelp has been an incredible experience, and I’m so honored to be part of the movement to make therapy as accessible as possible. Athletes especially are expected to perform at a very high level physically, but our bodies cannot sustain that level unless we are equally invested in our mental health. There is strength in seeking help, and the more people who realize that, the better. Right now, anyone can use my code at BetterHelp ( betterhelp.com/venus) to start speaking with a licensed therapist free for one month, and see how therapy can change their lives.

What’s your strategy for talking yourself out of anxiety or anger?