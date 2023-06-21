Jackie Aina Relaunches ‘FORVR Mood’ Core Candle Collection With Two New Scents Just In Time For Those Steamy Summer Nights

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jackie Aina is relaunching her luxury candle collection FORVR Mood with new additions and upgrades on two popular scents.

Candles are a vibe. They have become integral to home decor, giving each space a lavish feel and fresh scent. Beauty influencer Jackie Aina launched her candle brand FORVR MOOD in 2020, and since then, her candles have become a favorite among her fans and others due to their deluxe look and crips scents. And what better way to indulge in those hot summer nights than relaxing by candlelight?

Nothing says home more than a signature smell that entices the senses. The FORVR MOOD core candle collection has reached new heights and is reemerging with upgrades on two fan-favorite scents, Cuffing Season and Left on Read. Cuffing season comprises floral jasmine and violet flirt with juicy raspberry for a sensual fragrance. Left on Read is infused with luscious coconut milk, tropical hibiscus, and breezy palm leaves. Also, for this launch, FORVR MOOD is introducing two new scents, Matcha Bes-Teas, a citrus-tea scent filled with energizing lemongrass, herbaceous parsley seed, and calming matcha, and Champagne Showers, which features a blend of bright bergamot, peach fizz, and creamy woods.

Click here to get your summer off to a fresh start with unique scents. Also available on sephora.com.

