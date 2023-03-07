Tyga And Avril Lavigne Debut Their Relationship With A Kiss At Paris Fashion Week Party

Fashion week is full of surprises, but we didn’t see this couple coming. Rapper Tyga is dating Sk8er Boi rockstar, Avril Lavigne. The unlikely couple seemingly solidified their romance with a kiss in front of the paparazzi at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week.
In another shot, Tyga can be seen leading Avril through the crown and tending to her hair as they proudly displayed their love. Avril kept is true to her rockstar lifestyle wearing just a Vetements hoodie (no pants is a trend this season) with patent leather boots. Tyga kept it effortless in dark sunglasses and a chic streetwear look.
Apparently, this isn’t the first time the duo was spotted on the scene together. Earlier that week Tyga and Avril looked real cozy in the front row at the Ottolinger show. They also attended a Leonardo DiCaprio party last year, PageSix reports.
It was only a month ago, Avril spit from her fiancé Mod Sun. Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner and fathered a child with Blac Chyna, who then went on to have a child with Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian. Kylie went on to have two children with rapper and superproducer Travis Scott.
RELATED STORIES:
These Celebs Brought The Style To Milan Fashion Week
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 NAACP Image Awards
-
Social Media Reacts To 'Bernie Mac Show' Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Sherri Shepherd Reflects On Winning An NAACP Image Award With Niecy Nash
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Pic
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Mya Proves She's Aging Backwards In Her Latest Instagram Pic
-
Effortless Slay: Savannah James Gives Us Style Goals In Lace Dolce & Gabbana Look