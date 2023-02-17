Nailed It: The Best Nail Looks From New York Fashion Week

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

While many look to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for style trends and wardrobe forecasts, each season the nail game gets better and better making the event the perfect place for nail art inspiration. This is true from the models walking the runways to the attendees at the shows.

From animal print and polka dots to metallics, chrome, and pop art, this season’s attendees expressed themselves through their fingertips elevating their daily look.

Made popular during the pandemic, press-on nails were a wild favorite. Providing both convenience and couture, press-ons were an ideal choice for attendees needing a quick change. Rhinestones and hand-painted designs were another popular choice as a maximalist style dominated hands.

Below you will see pictures from some of the hottest sets we spotted during NYFW. Get ready to save, screenshot, and share the pictures with your nail tech for your next set.