Russell Wilson Takes Daughter Sienna To Their First Father-Daughter Dance

Russell Wilson was on full daddy duty over the weekend when he took his and Ciara’s adorable daughter Sienna to their first father-daughter dance and made all of our hearts swoon.
The adorable daddy-daughter duo were all smiles as they prepped for their first big dance together and certainly gave us style goals in the process. The proud father shared a super cute video of the duo ahead of the dance on his Instagram page earlier today where he donned a mauve suit with a white shirt underneath and a gold chain to accessorize the dapper ensemble. Sienna matched her dad’s fly and rocked an adorable pink dress with a waist bow that was perfect for the loving occasion.
In the Instagram video, the pro footballer is shown bringing his baby girl a bouquet of pink flowers ahead of their special date. Wilson is then shown helping Sienna get into their black SUV and posing for a few photos as they prepared to dance the night away.
“Our first Daddy Daughter Dance! And yes we danced to Girl on Fire! 🔥💕” the athlete and proud father captioned the sweet video. Check it out below.
Is someone cutting onions? We just love wholesome content like this! Little Sienna is one lucky daughter!
