Ciara Shares BTS Moments From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Shoot

Ciara is a Sports Illustrated cover girl! And the beauty recently took to Instagram to show off some of the behind the scenes footage from her sexy photo shoot and we’re swooning!

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a video compilation of herself as she rocked different cut out swim suits and posed on the beach for her hot cover photo. In the post, the wife and mother is shown all smiles as she tries on different looks and launches on and around the beach to get the perfect shot.

“On my Meg, tryna give ya the inside scoop from the fun behind the scenes. Issa a SI Cover GIRL!,” she captioned the video. Check it out below.

The latest issue of the magazine aims to feature women who have various accomplishments and talents while remaining sexy, which is the epitome of Ciara. According to the article, this issue’s purpose was to honor their cover stars by celebrating “their evolution and the many dimensions of who they are.”

Ciara is one of four women to grace the issue’s cover this year alongside Kim Kardashian, Yumi Nu, and Maye Musk. Click here to read more.

