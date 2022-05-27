Ciara Takes On The amfAR Gala In Cannes In A Hot Pink Dundas Dress

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

If Ciara is going to do anything at all, it’s create a fashionable moment for the masses. The singer, dancer, and mother of three headed to the South of France for the tail end of the Cannes Film Festival. While there, she partied it up at the amfAR gala, clad in a hot pink Dundas gown.

The hot pink gown featured a thigh-high slit with a drawstring to create ruching on the torso area. Designed with single-shoulder detailing with a cutout in the bust, Ciara partnered the look with matching opera-style gloves and her wrists adorned with diamonds. The singer completed the look with matching pink sandals.

Ciara was spied having a good ole’ time in a reel posted to WWD’s Instagram account.

“Continuing the pose party with @cocorocha, @mayemusk, and @ciara at the @amfar Gala in Cannes 🌟,” WWD wrote.

The Cannes Film Festival officially wraps up Saturday, May 28. Since Tuesday, May 17, celebrities have been stepping out in the most jaw-dropping gowns in the name of artistry in film. Next to the Met Gala and the Oscars, this 11-day event is one of the most prestigious and fashionable places to be. When it comes to style, celebrities bring their A-game, and Ciara was no exception. What do you think? Are you a fan of her Peter Dundas gown?

