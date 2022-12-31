Newsletter
Yung Miami Shows Off Her Curves In A Silver Dress

Yung Miami is ending the year in style in this sexy dress.

City Girls

Source: Twerkulator / Capitol Music Group

Yung Miami  is closing out 2022 in style and took to Instagram to share her sexy look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her style in the sexy silver mini dress that was sure to show off her best assets.  She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching silver heels to set the entire look off right.

As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long, black style with beach waves and a side part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, which also included a photo of her and her boo, Diddy, as they rode bikes at night.

“Idc if we on the run baby long as I’m next to you 🤍” she captioned the photo set. 

Check it out below.

 

Looks like Yung Miami is closing out the year in style and with her boo by her side!  What do you think about this look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

