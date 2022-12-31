Yung Miami Shows Off Her Curves In A Silver Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Yung Miami is closing out 2022 in style and took to Instagram to share her sexy look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her style in the sexy silver mini dress that was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching silver heels to set the entire look off right.