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Megan Thee Stallion Is Over It, Calls Out Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion Is Over It, Calls Out (Ex) Boyfriend Klay Thompson

The rapper said what she said - and the Hotties are standing by her.

Published on April 25, 2026

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Megan Thee Stallion Is Over It, Calls Out Boyfriend Klay Thompson, Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion has never been private when it comes to love, so news of possible relationship trouble with Klay Thompson is immediately catching fans’ attention. Here’s what we know.

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Klay Thompson

On Saturday, April 25, Megan Thee Stallion posted a words-only message in her Instagram Stories on a simple black background. The post was telling. Sis is over it. Megan writes, “Cheating had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.'”

Outlining her feelings, she added, “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’????” The “Her” rapper also wrote that she needs “a REAL break after this one.”

Klay hasn’t responded to Megan’s post, and Megan has not released an official statement. Still, the Instagram Story has people asking questions: Did Klay cheat? How did he treat Megan during his NBA season? And maybe most importantly, what is his side of the story?

We Were Rooting For Them: Megan The Stallion & Klay Thompson Put Their Relationship On Display

Their relationship has been very public from the beginning. Megan and Klay Thompson did more than pose on red carpets or spend holidays together. They shared intimate videos, worked out together, exchanged major gifts, celebrated birthdays, and let fans see pieces of their romance online. Klay even shared a video of himself picking Megan up at the airport – and he was running late. 

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

And fans were eating it up. 

We were all rooting for Megan (and Klay), celebrating her joy, and loving seeing her loved on out loud.  The Texas native is a lover girl’s lover girl. 

So, while all details about their situation may still emerge, Megan’s post has us sending her love. Regardless of the romantic situation, choosing yourself is the best option.

Until more details come out, one thing is clear: Megan said what she said. And the Hotties are standing beside her.

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