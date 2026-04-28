She Has Her People: Black Women Rally Hard for Megan Thee Stallion After Clay Thompson Split

Udo Salters

When news broke that Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson had officially ended their relationship, social media did what social media does best: it spoke for them. Check out social media’s reactions and how hard Black women rallied for Meg inside.

Megan and Klay had been one of the more unexpected pairings in recent celebrity culture. The Houston Hottie and the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter became an item sometime in late 2023 after Megan had been through a very public and very painful few years in the spotlight. For a moment, it seemed like Megan had found something good, something quiet, something real outside of all the noise.

But relationships, like highlight reels, do not always tell the full story. By early 2026, whispers began circulating that the couple had gone their separate ways. No dramatic announcements were made, no scathing posts, no diss tracks. Just the silence that follows when two people decide that a chapter has closed. For Megan — who has weathered everything from a high-profile criminal trial to relentless online harassment — another heartbreak felt like one more storm in a season that had already seen too many.

What made this moment different, though, was not the breakup itself. It was what happened next. Instead of the internet piling on with its usual cynicism, instead of the think pieces wondering what she had done wrong, a different kind of energy emerged online. It was warm, fierce, and unmistakably Black and feminine. And it was entirely in Megan’s corner.

Across X, TikTok, Threads, and Instagram, Black women began flooding their feeds with words of affirmation, protective energy, and unbothered solidarity. The message was simply delivered with the kind of love only a community that has watched one of its own survive the unsurvivable can give: Megan Thee Stallion is that girl; she has always been that girl, and no breakup, no trial, and no amount of online nonsense will ever change that. The internet, for once, felt like a safe place for Meg.

Scroll down for social media’s reactions to their split.