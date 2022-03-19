Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami is certainly ready for spring! The Floridian rapper took to Instagram earlier today to show off her toned figure in a spring-like outfit that’s given us fashion envy and made us eager for the warm months ahead!
Taking to the social platform, the “Act Up” emcee posed in a pair of hot pink mini shorts with a white tank top that featured a sweetheart-like neckline. She paired the look with clear heels and carried a white purse to set add to the colorful look. She accessorized the ensemble with a blinged-out chain necklace, stud earrings and wore her dark locs in big, voluptuous curls that framed the sides of her face.
“Baddest b****$ on your news feed!” she captioned the fly photo set. Check it out below.
“Yeaa😍😍,” one of the rapper’s 5.2 million Instagram followers commented on the fashionable fit while another wrote, “Man you everything😍😍😍,” while another commented, “SUPERSTAR. 🚀.”
Yung Miami has certainly been making her love for fashion known lately as she recently posed for the ‘Gram a pink knit Chanel dress that she partnered with a matching pink purse and clear sandals. She accessorized this look with a diamond-face watch, a diamond necklace, and added Chanel logo earrings to make the look pop.
Check it out below.
Safe to say that all of Miami’s looks are wins!