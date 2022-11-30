Newsletter
HomeArts & Entertainment

Rising Artist Mariah. Put Her Own Spin On This Christmas Classic

Rising songstress Mariah. dishes on her favorite holiday festivities and her soulful rendition of the Christmas classic, 'Silent Night.'

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Mariah.

Source: Lynn Gardner / / Perfect Lynns Studios

There’s so many things to love about the holidays. From the family-fueled festivities, good food and vibes, holiday music plays a huge role in the joy of the season. Rising artist Mariah. hopes her rendition of the Christmas classic, Silent Night, brings “peace and solitude” to listeners.

I’ve always loved this classic Christmas Carol,” she says. “With the world becoming such a loud place for seemingly all the wrong reasons, I’m hopeful that this special rendition can bring vibes of peace and solitude to my listeners.”

For Mariah., the holidays are about reflecting on whats important, which includes spending time with family because “Life can become overwhelming,” she explains. “We crowd our minds with daily stresses and a million things to do.”

Christmas is about more than gifts and decorations for the soulful songstress. Her pure voice glides over acapella gospel tracks like There Is Power In The Name Of Jesus on her social media account. “My first memory of Christmas music was in Church. Cantatas were the highlights of my childhood; a space to glorify the One whom the season is about. Loved those times.”

While Christmas is about celebrating Christ, she also loves the holidays for the glam! “I’m always loving a full glam moment for the holidays.”

She adds, “Every year, my family prays before opening gifts. We pause to commemorate the ultimate Gift given to us. I’m wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, and I hope you’ll enjoy this special gift of music- created just for you!”

Mariah. goes on tour with J Brown in January.

RELATED STORIES: 

Happy Thanksgiving From HB!

Interior Designer & DIY Expert Lauren Makk Shares Tips How To Craft The Perfect Holiday Dinner Table

Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Mariah.
Arts & Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Rising Artist Mariah. Put Her Own Spin On This Christmas Classic

French luxury fashion house brand Balenciaga logo seen in...
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Balenciaga Sues Company Responsible For Designing Their Controversial Campaign

74th Primetime Emmy Awards - Deadline Room
HelloBuzz  |  Samjah Iman

Quinta Brunson Shines As One Of PEOPLE’s 2022 People Of The Year Cover Star

Monica (Monica Denise Brown) attends the 2019 MTV Video...
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Monica Serves The Blues In A Monochrome Alexander McQueen Suit

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close