HomeHelloBuzz

KeKe Palmer Receives The Artist Of Distinction Award At The Newport Beach Film Festival

Big things are on the horizon for Keke!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Keke Palmer Newport Beach Film Festival

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

Keke Palmer was honored with the Artist of Distinction Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Newport Beach Film Festival Honors

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

Palmer was all smiles at the Newport Beach Film Festival while being recognized for her acting contributions. The talented actress received the Artist of Distinction Award during a brunch on October 16th at Balboa Bay Resort. The award is a result of the actress’s outstanding career, including her recent stellar performance in Jordan Peele’s horror flick, Nope.

Newport Beach Film Festival Honors

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

Palmer shared her exciting moment on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for being chosen for such a prestigious award. “Honored to have received the Artist of Distinction Award @newportbeachfilmfest. Representing my community is a responsibility I don’t take lightly. I know I’ll never always get it right, but to be acknowledged for my efforts to try mean the world❤️,” wrote Palmer.

Keke The Actress And Keke The Everyday Girl

This award comes on the heels of Palmer’s latest feature in Porter magazine, where she discusses the difference between the actress Keke Palmer and the personal Keke Palmer. “On the one hand, Keke Palmer is just a brand that I created… a story that I tell and express. She is my art. She is the avenue through which I tell stories. Keke Palmer is also that everyday girl who is just living and wanting the same things we all want – a family, a time for a personal life away from work, time with her nieces and nephews, and her mom. And wanting to take road trips in a trailer to continue my Midwestern roots of enjoying the simplicity of life,” stated Palmer.

Congratulations Keke! Big things are on the horizon!

 

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Is A Ray Of Light On The Cover Of ‘Porter’ Magazine

10 Times Keke Palmer Lit Up The Red Carpet

Keke Palmer: ‘Never Forget Who You Are Or Where You Came From’

Black Actress , Black Actress in Hollywood , Black actresses , KeKe Palmer , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Anika Kai Bat Wing Liner Tutorial
Makeup  |  Shamika Sanders

Recreate This Playful Bat Wing Eyeliner For Halloween

Premiere Of Netflix's "The School For Good And Evil" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Kerry Washington Looked Chic In Ralph Lauren At The ‘The School for Good & Evil’ Premiere

Newport Beach Film Festival Honors
HelloBuzz  |  Samjah Iman

KeKe Palmer Receives The Artist Of Distinction Award At The Newport Beach Film Festival

Ashanti Lation
Hair  |  tatayanayomary

Celebrity Hairstylist Ashanti Lation Talks Soho House Beauty Masterclass & Plans For Expansion

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close