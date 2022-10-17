HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Keke Palmer Is A Ray Of Light On The Cover Of ‘Porter’ Magazine

The actress gives off vintage stylish vibes on the cover of 'Porter' Magazine.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Keke Palmer looks radiant on the cover of Porter Magazine.

Palmer is known for her jovial personality, prolific career, and fabulous style. The actress gives off vintage, stylish vibes on the cover of Porter Magazine. She poses confidently in a red bralette by The Row, a pink pleated Carolina Herrera belted skirt and Jennifer Fisher bangles.

Inside the cover, the Nope actress continues to play on the color pink with a Magda Butrym bikini top, a Dries Van Noten wrap skirt, and pink nails to match.

In the issue, Palmer gets candid about her career and how she distinguishes the actress Keke Palmer from the personal Keke Palmer. “On the one hand, Keke Palmer is just a brand that I created… a story that I tell and express. She is my art. She is the avenue through which I tell stories. Keke Palmer is also that everyday girl who is just living and wanting the same things we all want – a family, a time for a personal life away from work, time with her nieces and nephews, and her mom. And wanting to take road trips in a trailer to continue my Midwestern roots of enjoying the simplicity of life,” remarked Palmer.

Click here to read more of the story and see more looks.

DON’T MISS…

KeKe Palmer Blazes On The Cover Of Glamour Magazine’s July Issue

10 Times Keke Palmer Lit Up The Red Carpet

KeKe Palmer Appeared On ‘The Tonight Show’ Rocking Braids And A Sheer Prada Look

KeKe Palmer , Newsletter , Porter Magazine

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Mercer + Party With A$AP Rocky + Thottwat
Beauty  |  Shamika Sanders

Rihanna Drops Sexy Perfume Teaser; Sparks New Music Rumors

2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Keke Palmer Is A Ray Of Light On The Cover Of ‘Porter’ Magazine

OAM Skin Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer
Beauty  |  tatayanayomary

TRIED IT: The On A Mission Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer Is The Real Deal

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere Closing Night Gala - 66th BFI London Film Festival
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Janelle Monae Is A Stylish Masterpiece At The BFI London Film Festival

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close