Lizzo Gives Us Glam In A Custom A-morir x Yitty Catsuit

Lizzo recently gave us another fashion moment that we loved when she performed in a custom A-morir x Yitty catsuit that we can’t stop thinking about!

The beauty was spotted on Instagram rocking the custom catsuit to perfection which featured a sparkly blue striped detailing throughout and a nude suit underneath to give the “barely there” look that we all love. The starlet wore this look for a recent performance and we’re sure she shut it down in this stunning ensemble.

The beauty paired the look with matching blue combat boots and wore her hair in tight curls with a middle part. Her make up matched her blue look as she rocked sparkly blue eye shadow on her eyes and served face and body as she modeled off the look selfie style while dancing around in the mirror ahead of her big performance.

The designer took to Instagram to show off Lizzo’s custom look, captioning the short video, “Custom crystal a-morir X @yitty catsuit for @lizzobeeating’s tour! Go get em girl!!!!!”

Check out the stunning look below.