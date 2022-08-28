Lizzo Shuts Down The 2022 VMAs Red Carpet In Jean Paul Gaultier

If there’s one thing we love about Lizzo it’s that she’s going to give us a fashion moment every time we see her and today is no different as the beauty has just shut down the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in style!
The beauty was spotted on the red carpet of the annual award show looking exceptionally beautiful in an all black look that was everything. For her stunning appearance, the starlet donned an all black Jean Paul Gaultier gown from the SS ’22 couture collection. She served face on the carpet and donned black lipstick to match her look and wore her hair in a slicked back style that was giving us the wet hair look. She donned chandelier like earrings and wore a lip ring in her bottom look to give us full emo glam.
The singer took to Instagram to show off her look with her millions of followers, sharing a photo set and an Instagram Reel of herself modeling the look to perfection.
She then shared a short Instagram Reel of herself arriving for the biggest night in music, this time captioning the post, “@vmas … She’s hereeeeeeeeee”
Yes, Queen! We’re loving this couture look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s VMAs slay?
