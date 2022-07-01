Savannah James Shows Off Her New Braids And They’re Everything!

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Savannah James is giving us hair goals once again with her latest summer style! The beauty was recently spotted on Tropix Braids’ Instagram account showing off her new, braided ‘do and it’s truly everything!

The IG Reel showed the wife and mother of three rocking a colorful button down shirt and cut off jean shorts. She paired the look with dark sun glasses and rocked minimal jewelry and while her outfit was certainly fabulous, it was her hair that got us swooning! For her look, Savannah rocked large gypsy braids to perfection. Styled by Tropix Braids, Savannah’s braids resembled that of traditional box braids but featured curled ends to give off the gypsy look.

“When it comes to @mrs_savannahrj she doesn’t play! ✨. Rocking her large gypsy braids.👌🏾” the stylist captioned the IG Reel.

Check it out below.

We’re absolutely loving this look on Mrs. James and think we’ve just found our next summer hairstyle! Beauties, would you rock this style?

RELATED STORIES:

Savannah James Serves For The Girls In A Maison Alaia Ensemble

Savannah James Serves An Effortless Slay In Tom Ford