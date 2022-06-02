Savannah James Gives Us A Trend Worthy Slay At Netflix’s ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Just like her husband King James on the court, queen Savannah James’ style doesn’t miss. Savannah made an appearance alongside her hubby at Netflix’s Hustle premiere and is trending thanks to her natural beauty and effortlessly fly fit. Savannah served us melanin in a strapless brown leather corset top by Miaou and Honor The Gift trousers; styled by Icon Tips. Before heading to the event, she posted a flick of her look. She captioned the photo, “Skin caramel, fine like baby hair.”

While Lebron is certainly a legend for being one of the best basketball players of all time, one Twitter chalked up his greatness to marrying Savannah.

Other Twitter users praised Savannah for being able to go viral without twerking tactics or showing “booty meat.”

This user complimented another timeless beauty and basketball wife (soon-to-be) Nia Long, who was trending over the weekend for her celebratory dance in honor of her fiance Ime Udoka advancing to the NBA finals.

Savannah has been keeping it low-key as of late, but recently popped up on our timelines with photos of her sending her son Bronny off to prom, which made headlines thanks to his white date and sister’s hilarious facial expression.

Savannah James complete her Hustle look with sleek highlighted blonde tresses by Davontae’ Washington and flawless makeup by artist, Juanice. With this track record, she is shaping up to be one of the it style girls. Slay sis!

