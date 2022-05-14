Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Latest IG Post

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Chloe Bailey took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a high fashion look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the platform, the R&B songstress showed off her best assets in a yellow and black bomber jacket with cheeky bikini bottoms. She paired the look with fishnet stockings and over the knee leather boots. As for her hair, she wore her signature locs in a high ponytail with her baby hair on full display, and accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing small hoop earrings.

The beauty posed in front of an all-black BMW and gave us a few mirror selfies while showing off her killer style. “if i let my guard down, don’t let me down 💔,” the beauty captioned the IG carousel. Check it out below.

Many of Chloe’s five million IG followers took to the beauty’s comment section to share their stamps of approval. “Young Boss,” one wrote while another commented with, “You everytime ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍🔥,” while another commenter wrote, “Lawd Have Mercy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌.”

What do you think of Chloe’s sexy look?

