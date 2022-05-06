The Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Guide For The Mama In Your Life

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

I think we can all agree that Mom is a verb. The saying that a mother is your first friend, your best friend, and your forever friend is quite the testament to a mother’s love. And while we love celebrating mothers on the second Sunday of May every year, we have to acknowledge that one day isn’t enough and there are all types of ways to celebrate the holiday.

Mother’s Day is swiftly approaching and since life has been life’n at full speed you may not have had time to find the perfect gift for your mama. Keep scrolling for some dope gifts that will still give intentionality despite the time crunch.

Mama Necklace

What a sweet and meaningful way to show love to your mom than by draping her with the four of the most important letters. They can easily wear it every day to showcase their favorite title. If they are risk-takers, they can even layer it with some of their other pieces. This dainty, lightweight gold necklace ($19) was built to last with the perfect length sitting comfortably on their neckline.

CHANEL N°5 Eau de Parfum Spray

CHANEL N°5 ($115) is such a classic scent and moms around the world will deem you the golden child if they are gifted such a renowned fragrance. This is for the moms who wouldn’t dare leave the house smelling like money. With notes of May Rose and Grasse Jasmine, the parfum is a part of the floral family but has a lingering presence. Best of all, you can run to Ulta to snag it just in time for the big day.

Keys Soulcare Skin + Soul Starter Set

Is it me or do moms have the best skin and soul? That’s why this Keys Soulcare Set ($65) is perfect for them. It includes travel sizes of the Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser, Be Luminous Exfoliator, Harmony Mask, and Skin Transformation Cream for “total skincare on the go.” Alicia Keys’ line of wellness products was created in collaboration with a board-certified dermatologist to gently exfoliate, reinvigorate, and open pores to reveal soft, smooth, and glowing skin. And the same goes for the soul. You can also throw this in the bag at your local Ulta.

Mama Coupon Book

This coupon book ($10) gift is the cutest gift on the list. Made perfect with ten unique coupons from “One hour of peace & quiet” to “Breakfast in bed”, consider this festive booklet a way to brighten up mom’s day. Target says, “If your mom’s love language is activities and chores to do together, the Mother’s Day Coupon Book is the perfect gift.” Pull up your Target app, search for your store, add to your cart and pick it up in time for Mother’s Day.

OUR PLACE Always Pan Set

The Always Pan Set ($116) from Our Place is one of the best things to happen to kitchen storage. The set comes with a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula, and spoon rest. There’s nothing this pan can’t withstand; we’ve done the legwork. It features over five colors and has sold out over ten times. f you order in time, Nordstrom has you covered.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera ($59) is ideal for the mom who loves snapping photos to make the memories last forever. No matter their favorite color, you can gift them this symbol of never-ending joy to take selfies and so much more.

Kinkistry Drawstring Ponytail

The mom in your life will appreciate this quick beauty hack that makes life on the go easier. As a mom, most of your time is spent getting your child ready and little time for yourself, which is why this drawstring pony is the gift they didn’t know they needed. Kinkistry’s 100% Peruvian human hair ponytail blends with natural textures and brings the drama with minimal maintenance.

Sephora Favorites Hello! – Beauty Hall of Fame

Sephora has gathered some amazing products from Sephora’s top brands to serve as a one-hitta-quitta for all of mom’s beauty needs. They also include vouchers for 15% off* future full-size purchases. Between the price and the quality of the Sephora Favorites Hello! – Beauty Hall of Fame set ($10) you are sure to get your coins worth.

COACH Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Pillow Leather

The girls love a Coach Tabby ($495) and best believe moms are included in “the girls.” Back in the day, having a Coach bag signaled that you were into fashion and very much understood the assignment. Other brands took that crown for some time until 2020 when the world decided to give Coach a chance again just in time for this new take on Coach’s archival design. Light Coral, Aqua, Red Apple, and Ivory are some of the color selections.

Linum Home Textiles “I Love You Mom” Embroidered Cotton Terry Bathrobe

Sometimes you gotta say it with your chest and this robe does just that. Tell mom you love them with this Linum Home Textiles “I Love You Mom” Embroidered Cotton Terry Bathrobe ($184) that is both soft and luxurious. What better way to dry off in style than in this 100% genuine Turkish cotton.

Espresso Martini Kit

The world is obsessed with Espresso Martini so let’s equip mama with the best tools to live out the obsession. The Fountain Espresso Martini Kit ($100) will put the biggest smile on moms who enjoy a nice adult beverage. “The beginnings of a delightful espresso martini include Espresso Syrup by Cheeky Cocktails, a 12 oz cocktail shaker, Olivia Martini glasses, and Chocolate espresso cookies for a sweet finish.” If you order today, it just might make it time.

BEIS The Weekender Bag

According to woman-owned brand, BEIS, “We designed this bag to take the hassle out of packing for the weekend or whichever days you’re away. Seriously, this tote’s easy-access opening makes getting everything in and out a breeze (no flashlight required). Plus, the bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries, and travel essentials separate—you can even stash a hairdryer in there.” The Weekender Bag ($98) will be mommy dearest’s best friend.

