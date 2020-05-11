Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With Mother’s Day Praise

If you’re a mother, you know everyday is Mother’s Day for you. The duties and responsibilities of being a mother or guardian never ends but it’s nice to have a day that feels like an extra birthday.
The nation is slowly adjusting to our new normal (for now) and but what remains the same, are the many celebratory posts you see on social media. Celebrities filled our timelines with praises for their moms, sisters, aunties, cousins or any woman who raises a child. (Because motherhood isn’t limited to biology).
Mother’s Day is particularly hard for those who lost their mother, like Christian Combs, who paid homage to Kim Porter in a beautiful and touching post. It is the Combs’ family’s first Mother’s Day with their beloved mother.
From Beyonce to Barack Obama, these celebrities aid homage to their loved ones and all the other mothers in the world.
1. Beyonce
Mama Tina received an outpouring of support from not only her biological daughter Bey, who posted this lengthy IG with a gorgeous throwback photo of the Knowles family matriarch with the caption “My mama was a savage, got this sh*t from Tina.”
2. Christian Combs
Christian Combs took to social media to give his late mother Kim Porter her Mother’s Day flowers in a touching tribute that tugged on our heartstrings.
3. Barack Obama
Barack Obama praised his forever queen Michelle Obama in a short and sweet post that also praises other mothers. Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama,” he wrote.
4. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland has two moms and plenty of mom friends to celebrate. She touched our hearts with the final photo she took of her biological mother holding her son. She paid tribute to her bestie Bey, her sister Solange and bigged up herself for being such a dynamic mother.
5. June Ambrose
Celebrity stylist June Ambrose paid tribute to her mother through a series of nostalgic photos. Ambrose’s mother passed in 2018 and continues to remember her by spreading her mantra. “Thank you Mommy for showing me how to mother, how to live like you want to be remembered!”
6. Lebron James
LeBron James may be the top basketball player in the world right now, but he’s also pretty good at singing his wife’s praises. LeBron bowed down to his queen on Mother’s Day (like he does everyday) and praised his mother in a separate post, so both women got the admiration they deserved.
7. Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson is another athlete with great singing skills, singing his wife’s praises. Russell took to social media to share a loving message about Ciara, who is currently pregnant with his second child.
8. Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union is celebrating her first Mother’s Day and Dwyane Wade made it extra special with a touching tribute. “The journey has been a long one, but you have fit perfectly into your role as @kaaviajames Mother. Your influence as a mother figure for @zaire @dahveonn @zayawade will always mean the world to me,” he wrote.