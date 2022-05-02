TRIED IT!: Cantu’s Avocado Collection Is Just What Your Curls Needs To Stay Hydrated And Frizz-Free This Summer!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Warmer temperatures have finally arrived and if you’re on the hunt for the best products to let your curls flow free this spring and summer, then I say, look no further than Cantu’s Avocado Collection!

The Avocado Collection features a total of eleven products, formulated with ingredients like avocado oil, shea butter, mango butter, coconut oil, flaxseed, and pure honey. I had the pleasure of testing out three products from the line and have got to say – these items are sure to give you fool-proof results!

I’m a wash and go girl, so the first thing that I look for when testing out a new collection are products that can be my go-to on an everyday basis. I love using creams that leave my 3B curls looking hydrated, defined, and frizz-free – and Cantu’s Avocado Hydrating Curl Activator Cream ($6.99) and Hydrating Curling Cream ($5.89) do just that!

After rinsing my hair in the shower (I didn’t apply any shampoo or conditioner), I removed the excess water from my hair with a cotton T-shirt until it was left damp. Next, I followed up by sectioning my hair into four quadrants, applying the Avocado Hydrating Curling Cream to each, and following up with the Avocado Hydrating Curl Activator Cream.

Instantly, I noticed that my curls looked more hydrated – and boy was the shine on ten!

To style my hair from there, I opted for a middle part and proceeded to slick my edges down with Cantu’s Avocado Hydrating Styling Gel ($4.99). Eight hours later, is when I knew these products were something serious. My curls were still very much defined, moisturized, and frizz-free. Definitely not as if eight hours had passed and I had carried about the activities of a full day. So once again, if you’re looking for the perfect collection to treat your curls to some frizz-free definition, shine, and hydration – Cantu’s Avocado Collection is guaranteed to deliver!

Check out more products from the collection here!