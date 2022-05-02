5 Things To Know About ‘RHOA’ Newbie Sanya Richards-Ross

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Fans tuned in to the season 14 premiere of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Sunday night, and were introduced to somewhat of a new face on the popular reality TV franchise. In addition to longtime ‘RHOA’ castmember, Marlo Hampton landing a peach this season, 4x Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross made her debut. But this isn’t her first time on reality TV. Sanya Richards-Ross had a reality TV show Glam & Gold in 2013.

The Jamaican-American track and field athlete became a household name during her historic Olympic run. Ross was named the IAAF 2006 and 2009 Female World Athlete of the Year. Ross retired in 2016 following a toe injury that resulted in increasing pain each performance season.

Ross is making her return to the spotlight, giving fans a deeper look into her personal life as she navigates her career, marriage, and mommyhood on ‘RHOA.’ There’s so much to know about the track star turned reality TV personality, keep scrolling to get the deets on Sanya Richards-Ross.

She’s A 4x Olympic Gold Medalist

Sanya Richards-Ross became the first female athlete in history to win gold in the women’s 4 x 400m relay at three consecutive Olympics as part of USA’s team that reigned supreme in the event at the Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), and London (2012) Summer Games. She also earned an individual gold medal in the Women’s 400m at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Sanya previously won the bronze medal in that event at the 2008 Summer Games. (Bravo)

She Has One Child

Sanya Richards-Ross and her husband, former NY Giants player Aaron Ross, welcomed their first and only child — Aaron Jermaine Ross II — into the world in 2017, a year after she announced her retirement from competing. Sanya and Aaron have been married for over 19 years.

“The hardest part of mothering has been the ‘mommy guilt’ I feel when I have to leave for work,” she told PEOPLE in 2018. “I know it’s important for me to continue doing the things I love to do, and one day it will set a great example for my son but it doesn’t make it any easier. I hate missing even the smallest of milestones.”