Marlo Hampton Celebrates Her RHOA Peach In A Chic David Koma Ensemble

It’s been a long time coming for Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Marlo Hampton. After years of her reoccurring role as a friend of the show, the stylish and feisty Le’Archive showroom owner finally earned herself a peach.

Hampton made her first appearance on the hit reality TV show in 2011 during season 4 as the stylish friend to NeNe Leakes. She quickly earned a reputation for her high-fashion looks and top-tier clapbacks. From her continued appearances on the show, we know she is quite capable of bringing the drama to the group of southern businesswomen. Now, the 46-year-old entrepreneur is heading into season 14 as a permanent cast member, after the show underwent a much-needed shakeup by removing Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams as peach holders.

In honor of the career upgrade and the RHOA season premiere, Hampton attended A Posh Peach Dinner: Celebrating Marlo Hampton, where she embodied a chic version of the juicy fruit that represents her current stomping grounds. Although there were a few familiar faces at the gathering and a bunch of missing castmates, the attendees showed up and showed out in style. In case you missed it, here’s a look at the fashion to hit Hampton’s Posh Peach Dinner.