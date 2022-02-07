5 Times Marlo Hampton Proved She Was The Fashion Label Slayer

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Marlo Hampton is undoubtedly the fashion label slayer. Since she stepped on the scene of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s proven that style and high-end labels are her first love. The current peach holder’s idea of casual dress is wearing a blazer over her silk spaghetti strap dress, or opting for a pair of ankle boots over stilettos. She sets the bar when it comes to style, and she has yet to disappoint on the big screen.

Today Hampton turns 46-years-young. In honor of her birthday, we’re revisiting 5 times she served us high-fashion looks on a sterling silver platter.