Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Killer Style At Coachella

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Keke Palmer was living it up at Coachella over the weekend and took to Instagram to show off her killer style during the annual music festival.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress posted an IG Reel of herself dancing and vibing while rocking a brown crop top with dramatic sleeves that showed off her killer abs. She paired the look with a black bikini top, black ruffled shorts and black cowboy boots with rhinestones and a slight heel. As for her hair, she wore her locs in box braids that she styled in two pony tails and a half up, half down look.

“Lol idk what to even caption. I’m back at home now comfortable and ugly, happy Easter, I miss my family 😭,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving Keke’s Coachella style (and vibe) as many of the actress’s 10 million Instagram followers shared their stamps of approval. “ You look good,” one of her followers wrote while another commented with “ That girl ❤️ ,” and another wrote, “ A whole vibe ❤️ you look amazing.”

Indeed she does! What do you think about Keke’s look?