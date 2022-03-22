Gabrielle Union Struts Her Stuff In A New York & Company Maxi Dress From Her Collection With The Brand

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Gabrielle Union is ready for spring in her green New York & Company knit maxi dress and she’s definitely glowing!

Yesterday, the actress took to Instagram to show off her look in a sexy cutout dress from her collaboration with the fashion retailer that was everything! The dress currently retails for $129 and features two knee-high slits on both sides. The beauty paired the look with oversized hoop earrings and wore slide-in heels to add a bit of flair to the spring-like ensemble. As for her hair, she wore her dark loc in a high, crimped ponytail that was perfect for the warmer temps ahead.

“When I’m tasked with debating an idiot 🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️🚶🏾‍♀️👋🏾🥰 No Thank You. @nyandcompany 🔥🔥,” the 49-year-old captioned the short IG Reel. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this effortless look on the actress as many of Gabrielle’s followers flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval. “Sexy back 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote while another commented, “Simply stunning ❤️❤️,” and another left, “You look amazing! 😍” underneath the gorgeous video.

This wasn’t the only look from the wife and mother that we loved recently as just last week, Gabrielle stepped out when her hubby, Dwayne Wade for a wine night where the couple donned matching red ensembles that were everything!

For their couple’s night out, the actress opted for an all-red Interior look featuring a sheer long-sleeved red dress with solid red paneling at the chest and waist. She color contrasted the look with lime green sandals and wore her hair in a slicked-back braided ponytail, accessorizing the vibrant look with gold hoop earrings.

Styled by Jason Bolden, hubby Dwayne Wade matched his wife’s fly, opting for an all-red Dzojchen look where he rocked a red jacket and matching red slacks. He paired the ensemble with a white shirt underneath the red jacket and wore matching red and white sneakers to accompany the fly look.

“Wine Night Like ❤️🔥❤️ #WineWithTheWades @rootsfund,” the actress captioned the photo set that she posted to her Instagram page. Check it out below.