Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Step Out In All-Red Ensembles For Wine Night

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade are always our style goals and recently the couple stepped out in all-red ensembles for a wine night that Gab called, “Wine with the Wades.”

For their couple’s night out, the 49-year-old actress opted for an all-red Interior look featuring a sheer long-sleeved red dress with solid red paneling at the chest and wais. She paired color contrasted the look with lime green sandals and wore her hair in a slicked-back braided ponytail, accessorizing the vibrant look with gold hoop earrings. Styled by Jason Bolden, Dwayne Wade matched his wife’s fly, opting for an all-red Dzojchen look where he rocked a red jacket and matching red slacks. He paired the look with a white shirt underneath the red jacket and wore matching red and white sneakers to accompany the fly look.

“Wine Night Like ❤️🔥❤️ #WineWithTheWades @rootsfund,” the actress captioned the photo set that she posted to her Instagram page. Check it out below.

It’s always a family slay for the Union-Wades as the couple was recently spotted at the red carpet premiere for Gabrielle’s new movie, Cheaper By The Dozen. On the red carpet, Gabrielle and her mini-me Kaavia wore matching Altuzarra looks, while proud dad sported a trendy Rich Fresh fit, Dunhill, Gucci, and Bulgari jewels. Zaya Wade also turned heads rocking a three-piece set by Maison Valentino, top knot bun, and Bulgari jewels while baby Kaavia, aka Shady Baby, rocked an adorable toddler backless fit to steal the show.

