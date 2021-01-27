Lori Harvey Launches Sexy New Loungewear Line With Naked Wardrobe Clothing

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve been admiring Lori Harvey’s effortless style lately, now is your chance to adopt it as your own! The 24-year-old has just debuted her first fashion collection with Naked Wardrobe and the pieces are gorgeous!

The new collection features a size-inclusive line of versatile crop tops and sweatpants that follow Lori’s signature style. “Currently, I wear sweatpants almost every day, if not every day,” Lori told HelloBeautiful. “I like to spice it up a little bit so I’ll throw on a crop top with it, which is what inspired me to make my collection with Naked Wardrobe.” The new collection and is available now at NakedWardrobe.com, Nordstrom.com, and in select Nordstrom stores nationwide. Following a neutral color pallet, the collection features styles in black, white, mocha, chocolate brown, and heather grey, ranging in sizes from XX3-3XL– making this a collection that all women can cop!

“I am extremely excited about the launch of LH x Naked Wardrobe,” Lori said in a statement. “For the past six months, I wanted to focus on creating items that would motivate women to be comfortable in their skin. This inspired me to create a line of neutral signature color crop tops and joggers. During the process, the designs of the crop tops and the joggers were tailored to complement all shapes. We also chose a comfortable fabric to enhance the feel of the mood while wearing the line. These items are your everyday “go-to” that will make you feel good and look good.”

Sisters and founders of Naked Wardrobe Shideh Kaviani, Shirin Kaviani, and Shida Kaviani are equally as thrilled about the new collection with Lori, calling the partnership with the beauty a “no-brainer”. They told HelloBeautiful, “Lori has been a long-time friend and champion of Naked Wardrobe. She came to us with the idea, and our shared sensibilities and values, particularly the importance of inclusivity, body positivity, and empowering strong women, made this partnership authentic and quite frankly, a no-brainer.”

And body positivity is a very important aspect of the LH x Naked Wardrobe line, as the Kaviani sisters pride themselves on creating clothing that makes women feel empowered, sexy, and confident. The founders continued, “this collection was designed for every woman, no matter their shape or size, and the beauty of the collection is that every piece can be worn dressed up or down and styled in so many different ways.” Lori echoed that sentiment, telling us to “wear what makes you feel like your most confident self, play around with different types of clothing to figure out what fits your body the best, and what makes you feel the sexiest. For example, I love anything high waisted because that is what fits my body the best! Those are some personal tips I use in my everyday life.”

Some of Lori’s inner circle helped the model celebrate the launch of her new collection, including her new beau Michael B. Jordan, who shared Lori’s Naked Wardrobe launch video to his Instagram Story with a few hand clap emojis for extra emphasis. Lori also posted a series of photos to her Instagram page to help promote the launch where she rocked a few pieces from the line, showing off its versatility, sexiness, and style. As the Naked Wardrobe founders told us, “to feel sexy in Naked Wardrobe means to love yourself and to feel confident, comfortable, and beautiful,” and thanks to Lori, now we’ll all share that same sentiment.

