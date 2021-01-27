Chloe Bailey Just Smashed The #SilhoutteChallenge

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey recently created her own Instagram page, outside of the page she shares with her sister Halle Bailey, and she will do with it what she pleases. The soon-to-be 23-year-old was already declared the winner of the #bussitchallenge and she’s keeping her foot on our necks with the now trending #silhouettechallenge. Whew chile.

In case you missed it, the #silhouettechallenge is the latest viral challenge birthed on Tik Tok that incorporates dance moves and body positivity. The challenge features women showcasing their curvy silhouette’s while showing off sultry choreography with a Snapchat or TikTok filter.

Chloe gave fans a little impromptu performance to show her thanks for their support. The Ungodly Hour singer reached a million followers on Instagram just days after going solo on social media.

a special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers (IG: chloebailey) 🥳🥰💋 pic.twitter.com/9eGqBiTLW9 — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) January 27, 2021

Chloe’s been embracing her sexy image for a while now and recently opened up about up about her fans paying attention to it.

“It’s really empowering,” she told us in a chill video chat while promoting season 3B of Grown-ish. “I feel like the positive that has come out of quarantine, is that I’m learning to love myself and all of my flaws. How I come, Owning my body and who I am as a young woman Even my smart business mind — so like all the different things women can be – that’s what I’m investing myself into.”

Chloe and Halle’s separate social media pages sparked rumors they were going solo, which we happily. After years of being branded as a unit, it’s great to see them able to walk in their individuality. Go awf sis!

