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Gift Guide: Mother's Day Gifts For The Last-Minute Shopper

Gift Guide: Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts For The Last-Minute Shopper

From a stylish personal fan to floral fragrances with a bouquet, give mom a gift for Mother's Day that she'll cherish all year long.

Published on May 8, 2026

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  • Expensive gifts aren't necessarily the best; focus on meeting the person's needs and interests.
  • Personalized floral arrangements can be a thoughtful and meaningful gift.
  • Consider gifts that evoke a specific feeling or experience, like a fragrance-inspired floral bundle.
Mother's Day 2026 Gift Guide
Source: Mother’s Day 2026 Gift Guide

Mother’s Day is this weekend but there’s still time to shop, get creative and give a gift mom a gift she will cherish. Good gifts don’t have to be expensive. And, just because a gift is expensive doesn’t mean it’s good. Good gift giving is meeting the person where they are, giving them something that is useless, or something they wouldn’t splurge on for themselves. And sometimes, the greatest gift is something you put time and effort into, like a personalized floral arrangement.

MUST READ: Helen’s Florals Founder Erica Dias Shares How To Create The Perfect Floral Arrangement For Mother’s Day

Keep scrolling for some Mother’s Day gift ideas…


Moroccanoil x POPUPFLORIST Lumière Bloom

Moroccanoil x POPUPFLORIST Lumière Bloom

Think of this gift idea as florals with a twist and give mom her flowers in a way she never received them before. Moroccanoil teamed up with POPUPFLORIST for an exclusive bundle designed around the Moroccanoil fragrance notes orange blossom, jasmine buds, and tuberose to evoke the soft, sunlit feeling of a Mediterranean morning.

Each purchase includes a complimentary Moroccanoil fragrance duo, featuring both L’Originale Eau de Parfum and the new Lumière Du Jour Eau de Parfum, available for a limited time while supplies last.

Buy here

Christian Louboutin Rouge Stiletto Glossy Shine “Les Nudes” 

The fashionista mom in your life will love this Nordstrom-exclusive extension of Christian Louboutin Beauty’s iconic Rouge Stiletto franchise, the “Les Nudes” collection. Chances are it’s something she’d love but wouldn’t feel comfortable splurging on. That’s where you come in with an eye for luxury and budget to spend.

Buy here

NEST New York Grapefruit Decorative Candle 

NEST New York Grapefruit Decorative Candle
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Candles are always great gifts and the brand NEST New York is the best of the best. Their decorative candles are more than fragrances that fill the home, they’re focal pieces that double as home decor.

Buy here

Shark ChillPill Personal Fan

Shark ChillPill
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

It doesn’t matter what age you are, they Shark ChillPill will become your best friend this summer. The innovative personal fan packs a lot of power in a stylish packaging. The ChillPill™ comes with three interchangeable cooling attachments with a high speed, bladeless fan that pushes air up to 25 feet per second* with 10 adjustable speeds. 

Buy here

A Personalized Floral Arrangement

Source:

If all else fails, make your own floral arrangement. We caught up with fabulous florist Erica Dias, from Helen’s Florals, who gave some easy tips on how to make your own thoughtful bouquet.

  1. Start with intention — think about what she loves. Soft, romantic? Bold and vibrant? Let her personality guide the palette.
  2. Choose meaningful blooms — roses, peonies, or even her favorite flower instantly make it feel personal.
  3. Use greenery for fullness — it adds that lush, luxurious feel without overcomplicating the design.
  4. Keep it balanced, not crowded — let the arrangement breathe… luxury is in the spacing.
  5. Elevate the presentation — a beautiful vase or thoughtful wrapping makes all the difference.
SEE ALSO

Related Tags

ChillPill™ Christian Louboutin Christian Louboutin Beauty Erica Dias Lumière Du Jour Eau de Parfum Mother's Day Newsletter Nordstrom POPUPFLORIST Shark York

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