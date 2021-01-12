Celebrity Women Join In On The #BussItChallenge

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a new challenge sweeping social media and it’s giving us an excuse to get all dressed up and put our Meg The Stallion knees to the test. The #Bussitchallenge is the latest Tik Tok challenge to go viral incorporating sultry dance moves and fabulous fits as celebrities, influencers and Tik Tokers drop it low to Texas rapper Erica Banks’ song Buss It.

The challenge has evolved since user @erikadavila1201 first uploaded a video twerking to the trap song to the social platform. The wardrobe change and beat face aspect was later incorporated into the challenge as it picked up steam and Black women came to show up and show out. From Gabrielle Union to Joseline Hernandez to Monica, everyone is getting in on the challenge and showing off their sweatpants to sexy transformations.

Like other social media challenges, the viral clips catapulted Buss It, which was originally released in June of 2020, into Apple Music’s Top 10 chart. In an interview with OkayPlayer, Banks said she added the Nelly Hot In Here sample to the beat because it resonated with her.

“Initially I didn’t like the song when it was completed so having it go viral wasn’t something I thought about like that,” she said. “It’s a good feeling to see “Buss It” go viral… It feels unreal yet exciting, I didn’t expect it to blow up so fast.

Banks eventually recorded her own #Bussitchallenge and uploaded it to her Instagram account.

Erica Banks is a star on the rise. Last year she received a cosign from Nicki Minaj, who retweeted a clip of Banks rapping, with the comment “Sending love right back. U sound dope on this.”

Banks recently announced she signed with Warner Records Entertainment.

