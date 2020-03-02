Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For ‘Grownish’ Spring Finale

Aaliyah was known for her angelic vocals, incredibly trendy songs and her undeniable fashion and style. It’s no wonder her influence continues to transcends generations. Yara Shahidi recently channeled the late pop icon for the Spring finale of Grownish and she did that!

Yara is one of our favorite young fashionistas. She stunned in Gucci in Milan Fashion Week and keeps it cute on the ‘gram. Yara posted a teaser clip from the finale that pays homage to the 90s. Yara, who plays Zoey on the hit show, can be seen with her swoop bangs and Tommy Hilfiger ensemble.

Yara isn’t the only youngster to pay homage to Aaliyah. Ryan Destiny gave us Aaliyah dance vibes with her music video Same.

It’s safe to say Aaliyah’s style will never go out of style.