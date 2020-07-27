Teyana Taylor Shows Off MAC Lip Gloss And Baby Bump While Bumping Ciara In This Sexy Clip

At seven months pregnant, Teyana Taylor is feeling and looking sexier than ever. The Album singer showed off her perfect baby bump and poppin’ MAC x Teyana Taylor lip gloss while bumping Ciara in this clip that has us ready to swipe our cards and hit a body roll.

And sis did us a big favor by letting us know exactly how she created the tint o her lips. Teyana is rocking her Lip Pencil in “Chestnut” mixed with her glosses “Gonna Love Me” and “But Ain’t Got No Manners.”

In addition to her MAC campaign, Teyana recently released her critically-acclaimed sophomore album titled The Album.

Sis also made headlines when she showed her support of Black business on Black Out Tuesday by simply ordered (and tweeting) a pair of luxury press on nails from one of her followers.

Check out our review of her MAC collection, here.

