Nail Designer Sells Out After Teyana Taylor Buys Her Luxury Press-On Nails On Blackout Tuesday

Teyana Taylor proved she is really about supporting Black business when she volunteered to purchase this Black nail tech’s luxury press-on nails after the owner reached out on Twitter.

Yesterday, social media participated in Blackout Tuesday, a movement to encourage the support of Black-owned businesses.

Twitter user and luxury press-on nail designer @AsisaTheMua tweeted Teyana offering to send the singer a box of her finger creations for free. However, Teyana refused to take them for free and responded asking for the woman’s website so she could purchase a box.

“I much rather support and buy them, you have a website?” she responded. Asia quickly replied with her website link and, as promised, Teyana copped a pair for herself!

And she didn’t stop showing love there. She retweeted luxury candle line Femme Candles despite them being sold out of her shade. She may not have purchased anything, but that retweet will lead to sales for that business, which is what the blackout is all about.

Don’t believe us? That same nail tech immediately sold out of products.

This is the type of behavior we love to see from our Black celebs. Teyana Taylor is all about the culture and she shows it by showing up!

In other Teyana news, she’s expecting her second child with husband Iman Shumpert. Teyana’s first child, baby Junie came pretty unexpected and she gave birth to her on the bathroom floor. This time around, she’s making extensive plans and even enlisted Erykah Badu as her doula.

“I think it was dope to let everybody know what the plan was because her energy is just everything,” Teyana told ET about her decision to reach out to Badu. “Because I’m so heavy on meditation, she’s been so supportive… So it’s just like, it’s amazing.”

And pregnancy isn’t stopping her from thriving as a mom and mogul. She also announced a 90s inspired collection with MAC and recently dropped her highly anticipated album.

Make sure to listen to Teyana’s The Album streaming now.

