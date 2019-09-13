Off White x Undercover Will Launch Capsule Collection Tomorrow

23, first year graduate student at Hofstra University in Long Island,NY. My goals and dreams are to become a magazine editor and ultimately take over the world.Happy reading :)

Another day, another fashion collection we need to get our hands on! Ever since Virgil Abloh stepped on the scene, the designer has been sprinkling his magic all over the industry. From collaborations with Ikea, Louis Vuitton and even spearheading his own international fashion label, Off-White, Virgil has become a force to be reckoned with. While adding one of his fabulous creations to our closets is no easy feat, we’re hoping that we come out on top with the release of his new capsule collection!

Yes, this is the perfect time to get your coins in order! We all know that everything he touches turns to gold and his new capsule collection will definitely live up to the hype. Partnering with Japanese brand Undercover, fashion mavens can look forward to enjoying an assortment of street style staples.

According to Hypebeast, the collection includes three t-shirts, two reversible hoodies and sweat shorts all donning the brands’ signature graphics (Off White’s arrows, diagonal stripes and Undercover’s skeleton and hand). With each garment in this collection available in black and white, this new drop is an absolute must-have!

Fashionistas can also enjoy faded black denim and a matching waist pack along with a separate waist bag made from denim material. Appropriately titled “UNDEROFFWHITECOVER,” the brands have decided to merge their names together for the new release.

The news of this collection comes as a shock as the designer revealed to Vogue that he will be taking some time off.

“I was just tired, so I went to the doctor,” Virgil tells Vogue. Ultimately, everything is fine, but the doctor told me ‘this pace that you’ve sort of pushed your body—to fly all these miles, do all these different projects—is not good for your health.

He continued, “Essentially I’m working from home for the next three months, and in large part all my marketing events I’m cancelling.”

According to the brand’s Instagram page, the Off-White x Undercover “UNDEROFFWHITECOVER’ collection is set to be released on September 14th. Fans can satisfy their fashion fix in select Off White locations, select Undercover retailers and online at off–white.com and store.undercoverism.com.

DON’T MISS:

Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First Collection For Louis Vuitton

Slay! Serena Williams Debuts ‘Empowering’ Tennis Fashion at French Open

Designer Virgil Abloh Teams Up With Ikea For Imaginative Take On Bags And More